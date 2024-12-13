Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Medical Stocks Lagging ELUTIA INC (ELUT) This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Elutia Inc. (ELUT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Elutia Inc. is one of 1022 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Elutia Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELUT's full-year earnings has moved 42.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ELUT has gained about 83.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.7%. This means that Elutia Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 313.1%.

Over the past three months, Adma Biologics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Elutia Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.8% so far this year, so ELUT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Adma Biologics is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Elutia Inc. and Adma Biologics as they could maintain their solid performance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) - free report >>

Elutia Inc. (ELUT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors