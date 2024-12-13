We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Coeur Mining (CDE) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Coeur Mining (CDE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Coeur Mining is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coeur Mining is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE's full-year earnings has moved 91.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CDE has returned 111.4% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -5.1%. This means that Coeur Mining is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.4%.
In CF Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Coeur Mining belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.4% so far this year, so CDE is performing better in this area.
In contrast, CF Industries falls under the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coeur Mining and CF Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.