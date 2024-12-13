We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. China Resources Power Holdings Co. (CRPJY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
China Resources Power Holdings Co. is one of 105 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Resources Power Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRPJY's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CRPJY has returned 24% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 12.8%. As we can see, China Resources Power Holdings Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
NiSource (NI - Free Report) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.6%.
In NiSource's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, China Resources Power Holdings Co. belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.7% so far this year, so CRPJY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. NiSource is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on China Resources Power Holdings Co. and NiSource as they attempt to continue their solid performance.