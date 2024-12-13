We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is one of 135 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICAGY's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ICAGY has returned 92.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 0.8%. This means that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) . The stock is up 100.6% year-to-date.
In ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 41.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.8% so far this year, meaning that ICAGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #219. The industry has moved +10.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.