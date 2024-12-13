We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Duolingo (DUOL) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Duolingo, Inc. is one of 305 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Duolingo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, DUOL has returned 49.7% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 26.7%. This means that Duolingo, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AppLovin (APP - Free Report) . The stock is up 718.6% year-to-date.
In AppLovin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Duolingo, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 57.4% so far this year, meaning that DUOL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. AppLovin is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Duolingo, Inc. and AppLovin as they attempt to continue their solid performance.