We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chart Industries Authorizes $250M Worth of Share Buyback Program
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) recently announced rewards for shareholders in the form of share buyback authorization.
The company’s shares were relatively stable yesterday and closed the trading session at $197.86.
Details on GTLS’ Share Buyback Program
Under the buyback program, Chart Industries has been authorized by its board of directors to repurchase up to $250 million worth of shares. Subject to market and other factors, the buyback can be carried out in the open market, block purchases or through privately negotiated transactions, including under Securities Exchange Act Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.
The company also restated its financial policy of no share buybacks or material cash acquisitions until it reaches its net leverage target of below 2.5. Chart Industries expects to reduce its debt level to $3 billion by the end of 2025. Exiting the third quarter of 2024, GTLS’ net leverage ratio was 3.04.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Chart Industries, with a $8.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is likely to benefit from solid demand for its equipment and technology from LNG, hydrogen, data center and carbon capture markets. However, rising costs and expenses remain concerning.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s shares have gained 50.7% compared with the industry’s 19.9% growth in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTLS’ 2024 earnings has remained stable at $8.91 per share over the past 30 days.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%.
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings has inched up 0.7%.
RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 0.5%.