SNY's Tolebrutinib Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag for nrSPMS

Sanofi ( SNY Quick Quote SNY - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation to its investigational oral BTK inhibitor, tolebrutinib, for treating adults with non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS).
The FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to expedite the development and review of therapies for severe or life-threatening diseases where preliminary clinical evidence shows that the therapy may provide substantial improvements over available treatments.
There are no approved therapies to treat nrSPMS at present. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that causes disability accumulation over time, which is not properly addressed by the currently available therapies, and there remains a significant unmet need for MS treatment.
Year to date, shares of Sanofi have declined 5.5% against the
industry's increase of 7.4%.
The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation for tolebrutinib was based on data from the phase III HERCULES study.
Data from the HERCULES study showed that treatment with tolebrutinib delayed the time to onset of six-month confirmed disability progression (CDP) by 31% versus placebo.
Also, further analysis of secondary endpoints showed that the number of participants who experienced confirmed disability improvement was nearly double when treated with tolebrutinib compared to those who received a placebo.
Tolebrutinib has now become the first and only brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor to receive the Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for treating MS.
Regulatory submissions seeking approval for tolebrutinib in the United States are currently being finalized while the same is being arranged in the EU.
More on SNY's Tolebrutinib
Besides nrSPMS, the phase III PERSEUS study is currently evaluating tolebrutinib in primary progressive MS. Data from this study is expected to be released in the second half of 2025.
Tolebrutinib was added to Sanofi’s portfolio with the Principia acquisition in 2020.
In 2022, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on Sanofi’s phase III studies on tolebrutinib in MS and myasthenia gravis (MG) indications after the regulatory agency identified cases of drug-induced liver injury in some study participants who were administered tolebrutinib.
The MG studies on tolebrutinib were eventually discontinued in 2022 after careful evaluation of the emerging competitive treatment landscape.
