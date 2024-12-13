MSI & NOK Team Up to Develop Advanced Drone Solution: Stock to Gain?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) recently announced that it has joined forces with Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) to develop cutting-edge drone technology solutions. The effectiveness of drones for public safety applications is well established. In 2018, Motorola collaborated with the Chula Vista Police Department in California to develop the world's first drone for public safety under DFR (Drone as First Responder Program) and since then, the solution has been successfully used in more than 21,000 missions. Emergency responders often had to work in a hostile environment and deal with unpredictable situations. Lack of intelligence and situational awareness can pose significant risks including physical harm or injury. Accessibility to advanced drone technology can be instrumental in critical life-and-death situations. The collaboration of Nokia and MSI aims to develop an automated drone-in-box solution powered by AI to address the evolving requirements of first responders and safety workers. Nokia is offering its robust drone-in-a-box technology which leverages 4G LTE and 5G networks to ensure consistent connectivity for smooth remote and beyond visual line of sight operations. These capabilities significantly expand the drone's operational reach. Moreover, Nokia's use of upgradable components in its solution supports sustainability by reducing electronic waste. Motorola intends to integrate NOK’s drone technology with its CAPE drone software. The AI-enabled software solution includes advanced flight-safe features that effectively modify drone paths to avoid obstacles, stay within a geofenced space and adapt to the changing altitude of the terrain. Its assistive AI empowers operators to analyze data in real time. The BVLOS and remote operation capabilities of drones can be a game changer for industrial workers’ safety and monitoring, particularly in hard-to-reach locations. The combined capabilities of Nokia and MSI will facilitate the creation of a state-of-art drone solution that will accelerate decision making, bolster situational awareness, drive operational efficiency and improve the safety of emergency workers and first responders. Will This Venture Drive MSI’s Performance?
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) recently announced that it has joined forces with Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) to develop cutting-edge drone technology solutions. The effectiveness of drones for public safety applications is well established. In 2018, Motorola collaborated with the Chula Vista Police Department in California to develop the world's first drone for public safety under DFR (Drone as First Responder Program) and since then, the solution has been successfully used in more than 21,000 missions.
Emergency responders often had to work in a hostile environment and deal with unpredictable situations. Lack of intelligence and situational awareness can pose significant risks including physical harm or injury. Accessibility to advanced drone technology can be instrumental in critical life-and-death situations.
The collaboration of Nokia and MSI aims to develop an automated drone-in-box solution powered by AI to address the evolving requirements of first responders and safety workers. Nokia is offering its robust drone-in-a-box technology which leverages 4G LTE and 5G networks to ensure consistent connectivity for smooth remote and beyond visual line of sight operations. These capabilities significantly expand the drone's operational reach. Moreover, Nokia's use of upgradable components in its solution supports sustainability by reducing electronic waste.
Motorola intends to integrate NOK’s drone technology with its CAPE drone software. The AI-enabled software solution includes advanced flight-safe features that effectively modify drone paths to avoid obstacles, stay within a geofenced space and adapt to the changing altitude of the terrain. Its assistive AI empowers operators to analyze data in real time.
The BVLOS and remote operation capabilities of drones can be a game changer for industrial workers’ safety and monitoring, particularly in hard-to-reach locations. The combined capabilities of Nokia and MSI will facilitate the creation of a state-of-art drone solution that will accelerate decision making, bolster situational awareness, drive operational efficiency and improve the safety of emergency workers and first responders.
Will This Venture Drive MSI’s Performance?
In addition to first responder agencies, MSI’s integrated drone solution can have a far-reaching impact in improving operational efficiency for several industries such as mining, utilities, energy, manufacturing and more. The solution is expected to gain significant market traction in the upcoming years. MSI’s strategy of addressing evolving customer requirements with technologies that can be smoothly deployed into existing operations bodes well for long-term growth.
MSI Stock’s Price Performance
The stock has gained 48.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
MSI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. UI’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.
InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%.
It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.