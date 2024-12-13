ADTRAN to Bring 50G PON Technology to Kansas: Will the Stock Gain?

ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) recently inked a partnership with IdeaTek to deploy 50Gbit/s passive optical network (50G PON) technology throughout Kansas, marking a major leap in enhancing broadband connectivity for rural and underserved areas in the region. This collaboration builds on previous initiatives' success, including deploying ADTRAN’s cutting-edge 10G fiber access platform and Wi-Fi 7-enabled mesh gateways, which have already helped the Internet service provider expand its service offerings and subscriber base statewide. Major Takeaways From ADTN’s SDX 6400 Series OLT
At the heart of the deployment is ADTRAN’s state-of-the-art SDX 6400 Series of 50G PON optical line terminals, a high-capacity, non-blocking solution designed to deliver consistent, reliable performance as subscriber demand grows. The solution integrates GPON, XGS-PON, and 50G PON on every port, enabling IdeaTek to gradually adopt new technologies while maintaining consistent and reliable service. This modular design provides the flexibility to meet the diverse needs of various environments, from rural households to high-demand enterprise locations, all without disrupting existing services.
Additionally, ADTRAN will deploy its cloud-based software-as-a-service solution, Mosaic One. Collating and analyzing data from the broadband network gateway and the in-home network, the platform simplifies network operations and helps troubleshoot issues. Integrating rich data visualization and optimization tools, it utilizes an open, multi-vendor architecture to streamline complex processes. Mosaic One provides advanced tools to assess bandwidth capacity and identify the drawbacks within the network through automation for higher revenue generation. Does ADTN Stand to Gain From the Collaboration?
ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators to transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and to enable customers accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, solutions integration and managed services.
The company’s Mosaic Open Networking Alliance has fostered widespread development and industry adoption of Software Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization solutions based on open standards. The Alliance has helped operators create customized software-defined access platforms, putting ADTRAN at the center of this fully open-source, multi-vendor network to help reshape the future of communications through open technologies. Through this collaboration, ADTRAN aims to equip IdeaTek’s subscribers with the reliable infrastructure needed to support emerging technologies like smart farming, the Internet of Things, remote healthcare, augmented and virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition video streaming. These advancements are expected to generate incremental demands for ADTRAN’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward. ADTN’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of ADTRAN have gained 25% over the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 58.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research ADTN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below. Celestica Inc. ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44% IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
Image: Bigstock
ADTRAN to Bring 50G PON Technology to Kansas: Will the Stock Gain?
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) recently inked a partnership with IdeaTek to deploy 50Gbit/s passive optical network (50G PON) technology throughout Kansas, marking a major leap in enhancing broadband connectivity for rural and underserved areas in the region. This collaboration builds on previous initiatives' success, including deploying ADTRAN’s cutting-edge 10G fiber access platform and Wi-Fi 7-enabled mesh gateways, which have already helped the Internet service provider expand its service offerings and subscriber base statewide.
Major Takeaways From ADTN’s SDX 6400 Series OLT
At the heart of the deployment is ADTRAN’s state-of-the-art SDX 6400 Series of 50G PON optical line terminals, a high-capacity, non-blocking solution designed to deliver consistent, reliable performance as subscriber demand grows. The solution integrates GPON, XGS-PON, and 50G PON on every port, enabling IdeaTek to gradually adopt new technologies while maintaining consistent and reliable service. This modular design provides the flexibility to meet the diverse needs of various environments, from rural households to high-demand enterprise locations, all without disrupting existing services.
Additionally, ADTRAN will deploy its cloud-based software-as-a-service solution, Mosaic One. Collating and analyzing data from the broadband network gateway and the in-home network, the platform simplifies network operations and helps troubleshoot issues. Integrating rich data visualization and optimization tools, it utilizes an open, multi-vendor architecture to streamline complex processes. Mosaic One provides advanced tools to assess bandwidth capacity and identify the drawbacks within the network through automation for higher revenue generation.
Does ADTN Stand to Gain From the Collaboration?
ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators to transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and to enable customers accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, solutions integration and managed services.
The company’s Mosaic Open Networking Alliance has fostered widespread development and industry adoption of Software Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization solutions based on open standards. The Alliance has helped operators create customized software-defined access platforms, putting ADTRAN at the center of this fully open-source, multi-vendor network to help reshape the future of communications through open technologies.
Through this collaboration, ADTRAN aims to equip IdeaTek’s subscribers with the reliable infrastructure needed to support emerging technologies like smart farming, the Internet of Things, remote healthcare, augmented and virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition video streaming.
These advancements are expected to generate incremental demands for ADTRAN’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.
ADTN’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of ADTRAN have gained 25% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 58.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ADTN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.