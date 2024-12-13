Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY Quick Quote TLRY - Free Report) has been taking steps to enrich consumers’ experience. In the latest development, the company officially launched a beverage, Herb & Bloom. This is a line of cocktail-inspired ready-to-drink, alcohol-free effervescent beverages. Initially, the latest launch of Herb & Bloom beverages is infused with five mg of properly sourced natural hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. The beverage’s Art Deco design speaks of timeless sophistication, with a trendy and elegant collection reminiscent of the art and golden age of cocktails. It contains a blend of fruit flavors to offer a smooth and balanced drinking taste. Currently, the launch offers three re-imagined classic flavors, Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Margarita, Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri, and Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Peach Bellini. The Margarita flavor is a mix of citrus notes, balanced with a hint of sweetness. A sprig of fresh mint, basil, rosemary or any other herb boosts the drink’s aromatic appeal. The Strawberry Daiquiri offers an old-school classic concoction, with a ripe juicy strawberry flavor. The Peach Bellini boasts a luscious, sweet peach flavor with Bellini. TLRY looks forward to rolling out the brand’s 10mg options in certain markets later this season, thereby extending its innovation in non-alcoholic beverages. More on Tilray Brands
You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Tilray Brands Introduces Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) has been taking steps to enrich consumers’ experience. In the latest development, the company officially launched a beverage, Herb & Bloom. This is a line of cocktail-inspired ready-to-drink, alcohol-free effervescent beverages.
Initially, the latest launch of Herb & Bloom beverages is infused with five mg of properly sourced natural hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. The beverage’s Art Deco design speaks of timeless sophistication, with a trendy and elegant collection reminiscent of the art and golden age of cocktails. It contains a blend of fruit flavors to offer a smooth and balanced drinking taste.
Currently, the launch offers three re-imagined classic flavors, Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Margarita, Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri, and Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Peach Bellini.
The Margarita flavor is a mix of citrus notes, balanced with a hint of sweetness. A sprig of fresh mint, basil, rosemary or any other herb boosts the drink’s aromatic appeal. The Strawberry Daiquiri offers an old-school classic concoction, with a ripe juicy strawberry flavor. The Peach Bellini boasts a luscious, sweet peach flavor with Bellini.
TLRY looks forward to rolling out the brand’s 10mg options in certain markets later this season, thereby extending its innovation in non-alcoholic beverages.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has revealed that its Good Supply cannabis brand has brought a product lineup ahead of the holidays. The brand’s latest release comes with new, high-potency formats designed for cannabis enthusiasts with flavourful and reasonable prices. The release highlights the expansion across Canada.
The innovations comprise JUICED XTREME Resin Infused Pre-rolls, which is a type of elevation. These are made completely in-house with Good Supply’s hang-dried whole flower, having a double infusion of full-spectrum resin and naturally flavored distillate. With its 0.6g cone, JUICED Xtreme looks to deliver excellent value with a high cannabis content and THC per product compared with its present JUICED collection.
Initially, JUICED XTREME will feature two tropical blends, including Guava Sunrise (Indica), which has numerous layers of guava and orange; and Maui Mango (Sativa), which comes with a flavor of the tropics with mango and passion fruit notes.
Such major innovations before the holidays are likely to bolster the company’s sales and overall profits. It looks forward to bringing innovations with cannabis, hemp and beverage products. It has been making investments in the cannabis, beverage and distribution industries, which along with other strategic measures, will help to strengthen its position in the industry.
Over the past three months, Tilray Brands’ shares have lost 32.8% compared with the industry’s 4.3% decline.
