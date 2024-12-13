ARM Stock Surges 97% Year to Date: Is it the Right Time to Buy?

Arm Holdings plc ( ARM Quick Quote ARM - Free Report) stock has almost doubled this year. Shares have seen a 97% rally, significantly outpacing the internet software industry’s 45% rally.
The stock’s remarkable performance can be attributed to the ongoing excitement around advanced artificial intelligence (AI) software and the associated hardware. Moreover, investors in Arm are closely monitoring both the global and American economic landscapes.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Considering the persistent strength of ARM shares, investors might wonder if now is the right time to invest in the stock. Let’s delve deeper.
ARM’s Strong Position in the Semiconductor Industry
Arm Holdings has a dominant presence in the semiconductor industry, particularly in mobile devices. The company’s low-power architecture, especially in smartphones and tablets, has been a staple for decades. With the increasing proliferation of mobile computing, the company remains at the forefront of supplying technology to leading manufacturers like
Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) , Samsung, and Qualcomm ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) . This stable demand serves as a core strength.
As AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) grow, Arm Holdings is uniquely positioned to benefit from these technological trends. ARM-powered chips are being integrated into smart devices, autonomous systems and data centers, capitalizing on AI’s computational needs. With the surge in AI workloads and IoT devices requiring efficient, scalable and low-power processing solutions, Arm’s architecture plays a vital role. The company’s focus on adapting its designs for AI-centric operations adds significant growth potential.
ARM’s Partnerships, Licensing Model & Cash Reserves
A distinctive aspect of Arm Holdings’ business model is its licensing and royalty structure. ARM licenses its chip designs to major technology companies and earns royalties on every chip sold. This model provides a steady stream of revenues without significant capital expenditure. Furthermore, partnerships with key industry players allow the company to maintain relevance, ensuring it remains a preferred choice in sectors like automotive, data centers and smart devices.
Arm Holdings’ IPO brought in a significant influx of capital, strengthening its balance sheet. As of Sept. 30, the company held $2.4 billion in cash and had no debt. With a healthy cash reserve, it is better positioned to fund its research and development initiatives, pursue strategic acquisitions and expand its market presence. This financial flexibility also places Arm Holdings in a stronger competitive position, enabling it to weather market fluctuations and invest in future growth opportunities.
Post-IPO Volatility for ARM Stock
Since its IPO, ARM’s stock has experienced significant volatility. While the influx of capital has strengthened the company’s financial position, its valuation remains subject to market sentiment. This uncertainty, coupled with global economic conditions and the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry, makes Arm Holdings’ stock a potentially risky bet in the short term. Investors need to be cautious about near-term fluctuations as the market adjusts to its public status.
ARM’s Top and Bottom-Line Prospects Remain Healthy
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARM’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.55, indicating 22% growth from the year-ago level. Earnings for fiscal 2026 are expected to increase 33.4% from the prior-year actuals.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s sales are expected to rise 21.9% and 25.1% year over year, respectively, in fiscal 2025 and 2026.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research ARM Stock Remains Expensive
ARM stock is currently expensive. It is priced at around 77 times forward 12-month earnings per share, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38 times. When looking at the trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio, ARM is trading at around 224.5 times, far exceeding the industry’s average of 8.5 times.
Wait for a Better Price
Arm Holdings remains a strong player in the semiconductor industry, driven by its dominant architecture and exposure to AI and IoT markets. The company's robust licensing model and strong financials post-IPO provide a solid foundation for future growth.
However, timing the entry is crucial for maximizing returns. Given ARM's current valuation, there may be room for the stock to fall. Investors should wait for a more attractive entry point before buying ARM stock.
ARM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Image: Bigstock
ARM Stock Surges 97% Year to Date: Is it the Right Time to Buy?
Arm Holdings plc (ARM - Free Report) stock has almost doubled this year. Shares have seen a 97% rally, significantly outpacing the internet software industry’s 45% rally.
The stock’s remarkable performance can be attributed to the ongoing excitement around advanced artificial intelligence (AI) software and the associated hardware. Moreover, investors in Arm are closely monitoring both the global and American economic landscapes.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Considering the persistent strength of ARM shares, investors might wonder if now is the right time to invest in the stock. Let’s delve deeper.
ARM’s Strong Position in the Semiconductor Industry
Arm Holdings has a dominant presence in the semiconductor industry, particularly in mobile devices. The company’s low-power architecture, especially in smartphones and tablets, has been a staple for decades. With the increasing proliferation of mobile computing, the company remains at the forefront of supplying technology to leading manufacturers like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Samsung, and Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) . This stable demand serves as a core strength.
As AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) grow, Arm Holdings is uniquely positioned to benefit from these technological trends. ARM-powered chips are being integrated into smart devices, autonomous systems and data centers, capitalizing on AI’s computational needs. With the surge in AI workloads and IoT devices requiring efficient, scalable and low-power processing solutions, Arm’s architecture plays a vital role. The company’s focus on adapting its designs for AI-centric operations adds significant growth potential.
ARM’s Partnerships, Licensing Model & Cash Reserves
A distinctive aspect of Arm Holdings’ business model is its licensing and royalty structure. ARM licenses its chip designs to major technology companies and earns royalties on every chip sold. This model provides a steady stream of revenues without significant capital expenditure. Furthermore, partnerships with key industry players allow the company to maintain relevance, ensuring it remains a preferred choice in sectors like automotive, data centers and smart devices.
Arm Holdings’ IPO brought in a significant influx of capital, strengthening its balance sheet. As of Sept. 30, the company held $2.4 billion in cash and had no debt. With a healthy cash reserve, it is better positioned to fund its research and development initiatives, pursue strategic acquisitions and expand its market presence. This financial flexibility also places Arm Holdings in a stronger competitive position, enabling it to weather market fluctuations and invest in future growth opportunities.
Post-IPO Volatility for ARM Stock
Since its IPO, ARM’s stock has experienced significant volatility. While the influx of capital has strengthened the company’s financial position, its valuation remains subject to market sentiment. This uncertainty, coupled with global economic conditions and the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry, makes Arm Holdings’ stock a potentially risky bet in the short term. Investors need to be cautious about near-term fluctuations as the market adjusts to its public status.
ARM’s Top and Bottom-Line Prospects Remain Healthy
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARM’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.55, indicating 22% growth from the year-ago level. Earnings for fiscal 2026 are expected to increase 33.4% from the prior-year actuals.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s sales are expected to rise 21.9% and 25.1% year over year, respectively, in fiscal 2025 and 2026.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ARM Stock Remains Expensive
ARM stock is currently expensive. It is priced at around 77 times forward 12-month earnings per share, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38 times. When looking at the trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio, ARM is trading at around 224.5 times, far exceeding the industry’s average of 8.5 times.
Wait for a Better Price
Arm Holdings remains a strong player in the semiconductor industry, driven by its dominant architecture and exposure to AI and IoT markets. The company's robust licensing model and strong financials post-IPO provide a solid foundation for future growth.
However, timing the entry is crucial for maximizing returns. Given ARM's current valuation, there may be room for the stock to fall. Investors should wait for a more attractive entry point before buying ARM stock.
ARM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.