Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $55.78, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.79% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 13.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.6 billion, indicating a 1.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.91 per share and a revenue of $47.56 billion, representing changes of -87.88% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.99% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.1, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that BMY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 15.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
