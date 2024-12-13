We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costamare (CMRE) Stock Moves 0.54%: What You Should Know
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $12.95, indicating a +0.54% change from the previous session's end. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
The the stock of shipping company has fallen by 11.48% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Costamare in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 10.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $505.33 million, up 2.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.83 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, signifying shifts of +36.71% and +34.75%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Costamare boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Costamare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 5.66 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, placing it within the bottom 13% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.