CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (
CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) closed at $49.37, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
Shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager have depreciated by 10% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CVS Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 50.47% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $97.28 billion, indicating a 3.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $371.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.13% and +3.97%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.87% lower within the past month. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
With respect to valuation, CVS Health is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.38, so one might conclude that CVS Health is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that CVS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
