Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) reached $252, with a -1.47% movement compared to the previous day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy equipment company had lost 14.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 6.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Powell Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.93%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $244.17 million, indicating a 25.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.70 per share and a revenue of $1.11 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.47% and +9.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.09% higher within the past month. Powell Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Powell Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.67 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.98 for its industry.
Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow POWL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.