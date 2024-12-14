Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (
EPD Quick Quote EPD - Free Report) closed at $32.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
The provider of midstream energy services's shares have seen an increase of 5.13% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 2.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.43 billion, down 1.29% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.69 per share and a revenue of $56.4 billion, signifying shifts of +6.32% and +13.44%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.52.
Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.4.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
