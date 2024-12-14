Meta Platforms (META) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (
META Quick Quote META - Free Report) closed at $620.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the social media company had gained 9.29% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $6.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.83%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $47 billion, showing a 17.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $22.68 per share and a revenue of $163.11 billion, demonstrating changes of +52.52% and +20.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.4% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Meta Platforms boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Meta Platforms is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.21, which means Meta Platforms is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that META currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Meta Platforms (META) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) closed at $620.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the social media company had gained 9.29% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $6.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.83%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $47 billion, showing a 17.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $22.68 per share and a revenue of $163.11 billion, demonstrating changes of +52.52% and +20.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.4% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Meta Platforms boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Meta Platforms is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.21, which means Meta Platforms is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that META currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.