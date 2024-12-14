We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.92, demonstrating a -0.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 6.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $444.24 million, down 0.85% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $957.64 million, which would represent changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.45 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that GOOS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.22.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.