Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.64, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 3.16% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 4.08% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.03 billion, indicating a 1.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $4.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.9% and +3.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hologic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% upward. Hologic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.63.
We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.