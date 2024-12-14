We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eaton (ETN) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know
Eaton (ETN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $356.01, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Shares of the power management company have depreciated by 0.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.3% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eaton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.82, marking a 10.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.37 billion, up 6.72% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.80 per share and revenue of $25.01 billion, indicating changes of +18.42% and +7.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eaton should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Eaton boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Eaton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.98.
Investors should also note that ETN has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.