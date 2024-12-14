We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deckers (DECK) Stock Moves 1.45%: What You Should Know
Deckers (DECK - Free Report) closed at $206.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear have appreciated by 15.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.45, down 2.78% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.69 billion, indicating an 8.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $4.87 billion, which would represent changes of +12.76% and +13.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Deckers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 37.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.45.
Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 2.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.