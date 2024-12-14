We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Moves 0.64%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with GE Vernova (GEV - Free Report) standing at $332.01, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 1.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.64% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GE Vernova is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GE Vernova is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 136.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.74, so one might conclude that GE Vernova is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that GEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 7.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.14.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.