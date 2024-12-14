Back to top

Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $91.86, demonstrating a -0.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 0.29% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gilead Sciences in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.05 billion, down 0.89% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.36 per share and a revenue of $28.23 billion, indicating changes of -35.12% and +4.11%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% lower. Right now, Gilead Sciences possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.1.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 2.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 1.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

