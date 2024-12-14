We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw MakeMyTrip (MMYT - Free Report) ending at $117, denoting a -0.43% adjustment from its last day's close. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Shares of the online travel company witnessed a gain of 14.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.71%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $256.68 million, indicating a 19.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
MMYT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $968.67 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.97% and +23.79%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MakeMyTrip is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MakeMyTrip's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 72.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.72.
It is also worth noting that MMYT currently has a PEG ratio of 5.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Delivery Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.37.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.