Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Moves 0.15%: What You Should Know
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.66, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 11.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.58, reflecting a 12.12% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.46 billion, indicating a 71.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $9.25 billion, representing changes of +99.18% and +57.71%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Oscar Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.