Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) standing at $23.86, reflecting a -0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 13.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 74.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.61 million, down 45.05% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $397.65 million. These totals would mark changes of -54.61% and -29.08%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Dorian LPG holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.66, which means Dorian LPG is trading at a premium to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.