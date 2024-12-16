Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (
RSPT Quick Quote RSPT - Free Report) debuted on 11/01/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $3.59 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Technology ETFs. RSPT is managed by Invesco. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INFO TECH INDEX .
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.44%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector.
Taking into account individual holdings, Jabil Inc (
JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.73% of the fund's total assets, followed by Intel Corp ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) and Palantir Technologies Inc ( PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 16.64% of RSPT's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RSPT has added roughly 19.56%, and was up about 23.14% in the last one year (as of 12/16/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $31.13 and $39.55.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 24.03% for the trailing three-year period. With about 71 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF ( VGT Quick Quote VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $74.35 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $85.91 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VGT charges 0.10%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT - Free Report) debuted on 11/01/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $3.59 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Technology ETFs. RSPT is managed by Invesco. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INFO TECH INDEX .
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.44%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector.
Taking into account individual holdings, Jabil Inc (JBL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.73% of the fund's total assets, followed by Intel Corp (INTC - Free Report) and Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 16.64% of RSPT's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RSPT has added roughly 19.56%, and was up about 23.14% in the last one year (as of 12/16/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $31.13 and $39.55.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 24.03% for the trailing three-year period. With about 71 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $74.35 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $85.91 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VGT charges 0.10%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.