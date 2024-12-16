We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in FinWise Bancorp (FINW): Can Its 5.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $19.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Shares of FinWise Bancorp reached a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Friday. On the same day, CEO Kent Landvatter discussed the company’s strategic initiatives in an interview with MarketBeat, highlighting factors that position the company for success in a growing market. The company’s focus on addressing the unmet needs of fintech companies, combined with its strong commitment to regulatory compliance, has been a key driver of FINW’s impressive performance this year.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $21.15 million, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For FinWise Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FINW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
FinWise Bancorp is part of the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $55.60. PBAM has returned 12.3% in the past month.
Private Bancorp of America's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.60. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +17.7%. Private Bancorp of America currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).