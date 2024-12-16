Teleflex Expands CVC Portfolio in EMEA With New Launch: Stock to Gain?

Teleflex ( TFX Quick Quote TFX - Free Report) recently launched its new Pressure Injectable Arrowg+ard Blue Plus MSB Procedure Kit in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This is regarded as a significant addition to the company’s market-leading portfolio of Centrally-Inserted Central Catheters.
The Kit also features the Arrowg+ard Blue Plus CVC (central venous catheter), the only full-spectrum antimicrobial CVC that protects against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and fungi — the key infectious pathogens responsible for CLABSI4.
TFX Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
Since the announcement on Dec.10, Teleflex shares fell by 3.4%, finishing at $180.14 on Friday. On a promising note, these latest additions are expected to bolster the company’s Vascular Access portfolio, which has been gaining from robust adoption, including the peripheral and central access products. We expect the latest development to positively boost the market sentiment toward TFX stock.
Teleflex has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 7.76% compares favorably to the industry’s -4.85%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.55%.
More on Teleflex’s New Launch
Developed after extensive market research and feedback from leading vascular access professionals, the Arrow MSB Procedure Kit provides clinicians with the essential components while adhering to maximal sterile barrier precautions. Key components, some of which are exclusive, include the Pressure Injectable CVC impregnated with Arrowg+ard Blue Plus Protection and the Arrow GlideWheel Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control. The new dilator has demonstrated a reduction of penetration force by 48% to 72% when compared to a standard dilator.
The Kit also includes Nitinol Guidewire, which is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel, and a Transducer Cover and other critical items. These provide the clinician with the tools needed for taking maximal sterile barrier precautions as recommended in a range of respected clinical guidelines.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, nearly 28.4% of healthcare-associated bloodstream infections are reported as CVC-related. Alongside essential components for the placement of Centrally-Inserted Central Catheters, the all-in-one solution supports clinicians in adhering to national and international guidelines and other authoritative recommendations for reducing CLABSI, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Category 1A & 1B recommendations, and Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America Guidelines.
Industry Prospects Favoring Teleflex Per a Research report, the global CVC market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is likely to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.4% through 2032. The market growth is fueled by the increasing incidences of accidents and the rise in the number of patients hospitalized for critical care. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is expected to create remunerative opportunities for CVC manufacturers. More Updates From Teleflex
In October 2024, Teleflex launched two new devices in Canada designed to enhance PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) insertion procedures and reduce the chance of complications. The next-generation Arrow VPS Rhythm DLX Device and NaviCurve Stylet are engineered to work together to give Vascular Access professionals more efficient and predictable PICC placement.
TFX Stock Price Performance
In the past month, TFX shares have declined 7.3% against the
industry’s rise of 2.7%. TFX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) , Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Penumbra shares have fallen 0.8% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 2 cents to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 8.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 13.9%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 100.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.9% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.
Image: Bigstock
Teleflex Expands CVC Portfolio in EMEA With New Launch: Stock to Gain?
Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) recently launched its new Pressure Injectable Arrowg+ard Blue Plus MSB Procedure Kit in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This is regarded as a significant addition to the company’s market-leading portfolio of Centrally-Inserted Central Catheters.
The Kit also features the Arrowg+ard Blue Plus CVC (central venous catheter), the only full-spectrum antimicrobial CVC that protects against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and fungi — the key infectious pathogens responsible for CLABSI4.
TFX Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
Since the announcement on Dec.10, Teleflex shares fell by 3.4%, finishing at $180.14 on Friday. On a promising note, these latest additions are expected to bolster the company’s Vascular Access portfolio, which has been gaining from robust adoption, including the peripheral and central access products. We expect the latest development to positively boost the market sentiment toward TFX stock.
Teleflex has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 7.76% compares favorably to the industry’s -4.85%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.55%.
More on Teleflex’s New Launch
Developed after extensive market research and feedback from leading vascular access professionals, the Arrow MSB Procedure Kit provides clinicians with the essential components while adhering to maximal sterile barrier precautions. Key components, some of which are exclusive, include the Pressure Injectable CVC impregnated with Arrowg+ard Blue Plus Protection and the Arrow GlideWheel Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control. The new dilator has demonstrated a reduction of penetration force by 48% to 72% when compared to a standard dilator.
The Kit also includes Nitinol Guidewire, which is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel, and a Transducer Cover and other critical items. These provide the clinician with the tools needed for taking maximal sterile barrier precautions as recommended in a range of respected clinical guidelines.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, nearly 28.4% of healthcare-associated bloodstream infections are reported as CVC-related. Alongside essential components for the placement of Centrally-Inserted Central Catheters, the all-in-one solution supports clinicians in adhering to national and international guidelines and other authoritative recommendations for reducing CLABSI, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Category 1A & 1B recommendations, and Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America Guidelines.
Industry Prospects Favoring Teleflex
Per a Research report, the global CVC market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is likely to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.4% through 2032. The market growth is fueled by the increasing incidences of accidents and the rise in the number of patients hospitalized for critical care. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is expected to create remunerative opportunities for CVC manufacturers.
More Updates From Teleflex
In October 2024, Teleflex launched two new devices in Canada designed to enhance PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) insertion procedures and reduce the chance of complications. The next-generation Arrow VPS Rhythm DLX Device and NaviCurve Stylet are engineered to work together to give Vascular Access professionals more efficient and predictable PICC placement.
TFX Stock Price Performance
In the past month, TFX shares have declined 7.3% against the industry’s rise of 2.7%.
TFX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) , Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Penumbra shares have fallen 0.8% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 2 cents to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 8.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 13.9%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 100.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.9% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.