HIMS Stock Surges 43% in a Month: Will the Uptrend Continue Further?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) has emerged as a transformative player in the personalized healthcare market, showcasing robust growth in 2024. Shares of the company have risen 43% in the past month, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.5%.
In the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $401.6 million, reflecting a 77% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents met the analyst expectations. The company now boasts over 2 million subscribers, of which more than 50% use personalized solutions for their specific health needs.
The extraordinary performance can be attributed to Hims & Hers’ innovative personalized healthcare model, advancements in weight loss and dermatology offerings, and strategic use of technology to improve customer experience. However, challenges such as regulatory pressures, supply-chain constraints and increasing competition remain key considerations. For 2024 and beyond, the company plans to capitalize on its growing subscriber base, innovative solutions and operational efficiencies to solidify its leadership in the healthcare space.
Hims & Hers is poised for another year of robust growth in 2024, with revenue projected to exceed $1.5 billion. The company expects to expand its subscriber base further through targeted marketing efforts and new product launches. EBITDA margins are forecasted to reach 15% by year-end, supported by operational efficiencies and a shifting revenue mix toward higher-margin personalized solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.05 billion, implying 40.2% year-over-year growth.
Improving Estimates Over 60 Days Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Personalized Solutions Driving HIMS Prospect in the Weight Loss Market
A key growth driver for Hims & Hers is its commitment to making high-quality healthcare accessible to diverse demographics. The company’s focus on affordability has attracted a broad customer base, including low-income households and older adults. For example, Hims & Hers offers compounded GLP-1 weight-loss solutions at a fraction of the cost of branded alternatives, with prices starting as low as $99 per month for U.S. veterans, teachers, nurses and first responders.
Weight Loss: A Strategic Growth Engine
The weight loss category, particularly through the introduction of GLP-1 medications like semaglutide, has been a standout success. Since its launch in late 2023, this specialty achieved a $100 million annual revenue run rate in less than a year. Innovations such as personalized titration schedules and dosing options for GLP-1 treatments have reduced side effects, improved adherence and enhanced patient outcomes. Retention rates for these solutions remain high, with 85% of patients staying on their medication regimen after four weeks and 70% continuing through 12 weeks.
This success underscores the market’s appetite for personalized weight management solutions that address physical and emotional health. HIMS plans to expand its weight loss offerings further with the introduction of liraglutide, the first generic GLP-1 medication, in 2025.
Expanding Portfolio of Personalized Solutions
Personalization is the core value proposition for Hims & Hers, underpinning its remarkable growth trajectory. In 2024, the company broadened its personalized solutions across all five core specialties — mental health, sexual health, weight loss, dermatology and wellness. These solutions cater to individual needs through advanced AI-driven technologies and proprietary EMR systems, which help providers craft tailored treatment plans. This approach resonates with consumers and fosters long-term subscriber retention.
For instance, in dermatology, subscribers can choose from personalized sprays, serums, or oral medications. This specificity caters to a range of users, from those seeking preventive measures to those actively managing conditions like hair loss or acne. Over 85% of dermatology subscribers opted for personalized solutions in second quarter of 2024, demonstrating the growing demand for such offerings.
Technology-Driven Customer Engagement
HIMS’ proprietary AI tools and machine learning capabilities play a pivotal role in its ability to deliver superior customer experiences. MedMatch by Hims & Hers enables providers to tailor medications, manage side effects and optimize treatment plans. Subscribers benefit from regular communication with their providers, averaging three engagements within the first four weeks of treatment. This level of personalized interaction improves adherence and fosters trust and satisfaction among users.
Additionally, these technological advancements reduce providers' administrative overhead, enabling them to focus more on patient care. This operational efficiency has become a cornerstone of Hims & Hers’ growth strategy.
HIMS Quarterly Revenue & EPS Growth Chart Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Scaling Drives Long-Term Growth Potential
The weight loss category represents a significant growth opportunity, given the prevalence of obesity-related health challenges in the United States. Hims & Hers’ holistic approach to weight management, which includes both GLP-1 and oral-based solutions, addresses the physical and emotional aspects of obesity. The planned introduction of generic GLP-1 options and continued advancements in personalized care models should further strengthen the company’s position in this critical market segment.
HIMS is well-positioned to scale its offerings, both geographically and across new specialties. By 2030, the company aims to increase its subscribers manifold, supported by ongoing investments in its affiliated pharmacies and manufacturing capabilities. The recent acquisition of an FDA-registered 503(b) facility should enable HIMS to expand into adjacent markets such as hormonal therapy and complex compounded medications.
Plans include launching more multi-condition solutions and expanding form factors such as chewables and gummies. These innovations are aimed at simplifying treatments and improving adherence while maintaining affordability. By continuously adapting its offerings to meet evolving consumer needs, the company is positioned for sustained growth.
The democratization of healthcare remains a central pillar of HIMS’ long-term strategy. By leveraging its scale and technological capabilities, the company can provide personalized solutions at mass-market prices, ensuring accessibility for underserved populations. This strategy has already shown results, with significant growth in subscribers from communities with average household incomes below $50,000.
HIMS Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Average Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Competitive Challenges and Market Headwinds
The personalized healthcare market is becoming increasingly competitive, with established players and new entrants vying for market share. Competitors with strong brand recognition and deeper resources may pose a threat to Hims & Hers’ growth. HIMS stock has performed significantly better than its peers —
Teladoc Health ( TDOC Quick Quote TDOC - Free Report) , LifeMD ( LFMD Quick Quote LFMD - Free Report) and American Well ( AMWL Quick Quote AMWL - Free Report) — in the past month.
To stay ahead, the company must continue to innovate and differentiate itself through superior customer experience and affordability. While the company has achieved strong subscriber growth, maintaining retention rates and optimizing customer acquisition costs remain priorities. Continued investment in marketing and customer support will be crucial to sustaining momentum.
As HIMS scales its operations, it faces challenges related to maintaining supply-chain integrity, managing costs and ensuring consistent quality. Investments in robotics and automation are expected to alleviate some of these risks, but execution will be critical to sustaining growth. The regulatory landscape for telehealth and GLP-1 medications remains complex and unpredictable. Supply-chain disruptions and shortages of branded GLP-1 treatments have added operational challenges. While Hims & Hers has mitigated some of these issues through compounded alternatives, the long-term impact of regulatory changes could affect its ability to scale certain offerings.
Conclusion
Hims & Hers Health is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in personalized healthcare. The company has established itself as a trusted provider of tailored health solutions through innovation, technology and a commitment to affordability. While challenges such as regulatory pressures and competition persist, HIMS’ strong foundation and strategic vision position it for long-term success. With ambitious plans for growth, the company is well-equipped to redefine the healthcare landscape and create lasting value for its customers and shareholders.
HIMS’ 1-Month Performance Vs Peers Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
HIMS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, the style scores look quite promising. Although the company has a Value score of D, it has a Growth score of A and Momentum score of B. As such, we believe that investors may buy the stock now but remain cautious. Current shareholders should continue to hold their position and may gain from further upside.
You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
HIMS Stock Surges 43% in a Month: Will the Uptrend Continue Further?
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) has emerged as a transformative player in the personalized healthcare market, showcasing robust growth in 2024. Shares of the company have risen 43% in the past month, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.5%.
In the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $401.6 million, reflecting a 77% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents met the analyst expectations. The company now boasts over 2 million subscribers, of which more than 50% use personalized solutions for their specific health needs.
The extraordinary performance can be attributed to Hims & Hers’ innovative personalized healthcare model, advancements in weight loss and dermatology offerings, and strategic use of technology to improve customer experience. However, challenges such as regulatory pressures, supply-chain constraints and increasing competition remain key considerations. For 2024 and beyond, the company plans to capitalize on its growing subscriber base, innovative solutions and operational efficiencies to solidify its leadership in the healthcare space.
Hims & Hers is poised for another year of robust growth in 2024, with revenue projected to exceed $1.5 billion. The company expects to expand its subscriber base further through targeted marketing efforts and new product launches. EBITDA margins are forecasted to reach 15% by year-end, supported by operational efficiencies and a shifting revenue mix toward higher-margin personalized solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.05 billion, implying 40.2% year-over-year growth.
Improving Estimates Over 60 Days
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Personalized Solutions Driving HIMS Prospect in the Weight Loss Market
A key growth driver for Hims & Hers is its commitment to making high-quality healthcare accessible to diverse demographics. The company’s focus on affordability has attracted a broad customer base, including low-income households and older adults. For example, Hims & Hers offers compounded GLP-1 weight-loss solutions at a fraction of the cost of branded alternatives, with prices starting as low as $99 per month for U.S. veterans, teachers, nurses and first responders.
Weight Loss: A Strategic Growth Engine
The weight loss category, particularly through the introduction of GLP-1 medications like semaglutide, has been a standout success. Since its launch in late 2023, this specialty achieved a $100 million annual revenue run rate in less than a year. Innovations such as personalized titration schedules and dosing options for GLP-1 treatments have reduced side effects, improved adherence and enhanced patient outcomes. Retention rates for these solutions remain high, with 85% of patients staying on their medication regimen after four weeks and 70% continuing through 12 weeks.
This success underscores the market’s appetite for personalized weight management solutions that address physical and emotional health. HIMS plans to expand its weight loss offerings further with the introduction of liraglutide, the first generic GLP-1 medication, in 2025.
Expanding Portfolio of Personalized Solutions
Personalization is the core value proposition for Hims & Hers, underpinning its remarkable growth trajectory. In 2024, the company broadened its personalized solutions across all five core specialties — mental health, sexual health, weight loss, dermatology and wellness. These solutions cater to individual needs through advanced AI-driven technologies and proprietary EMR systems, which help providers craft tailored treatment plans. This approach resonates with consumers and fosters long-term subscriber retention.
For instance, in dermatology, subscribers can choose from personalized sprays, serums, or oral medications. This specificity caters to a range of users, from those seeking preventive measures to those actively managing conditions like hair loss or acne. Over 85% of dermatology subscribers opted for personalized solutions in second quarter of 2024, demonstrating the growing demand for such offerings.
Technology-Driven Customer Engagement
HIMS’ proprietary AI tools and machine learning capabilities play a pivotal role in its ability to deliver superior customer experiences. MedMatch by Hims & Hers enables providers to tailor medications, manage side effects and optimize treatment plans. Subscribers benefit from regular communication with their providers, averaging three engagements within the first four weeks of treatment. This level of personalized interaction improves adherence and fosters trust and satisfaction among users.
Additionally, these technological advancements reduce providers' administrative overhead, enabling them to focus more on patient care. This operational efficiency has become a cornerstone of Hims & Hers’ growth strategy.
HIMS Quarterly Revenue & EPS Growth Chart
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Scaling Drives Long-Term Growth Potential
The weight loss category represents a significant growth opportunity, given the prevalence of obesity-related health challenges in the United States. Hims & Hers’ holistic approach to weight management, which includes both GLP-1 and oral-based solutions, addresses the physical and emotional aspects of obesity. The planned introduction of generic GLP-1 options and continued advancements in personalized care models should further strengthen the company’s position in this critical market segment.
HIMS is well-positioned to scale its offerings, both geographically and across new specialties. By 2030, the company aims to increase its subscribers manifold, supported by ongoing investments in its affiliated pharmacies and manufacturing capabilities. The recent acquisition of an FDA-registered 503(b) facility should enable HIMS to expand into adjacent markets such as hormonal therapy and complex compounded medications.
Plans include launching more multi-condition solutions and expanding form factors such as chewables and gummies. These innovations are aimed at simplifying treatments and improving adherence while maintaining affordability. By continuously adapting its offerings to meet evolving consumer needs, the company is positioned for sustained growth.
The democratization of healthcare remains a central pillar of HIMS’ long-term strategy. By leveraging its scale and technological capabilities, the company can provide personalized solutions at mass-market prices, ensuring accessibility for underserved populations. This strategy has already shown results, with significant growth in subscribers from communities with average household incomes below $50,000.
HIMS Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Average
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Competitive Challenges and Market Headwinds
The personalized healthcare market is becoming increasingly competitive, with established players and new entrants vying for market share. Competitors with strong brand recognition and deeper resources may pose a threat to Hims & Hers’ growth. HIMS stock has performed significantly better than its peers — Teladoc Health (TDOC - Free Report) , LifeMD (LFMD - Free Report) and American Well (AMWL - Free Report) — in the past month.
To stay ahead, the company must continue to innovate and differentiate itself through superior customer experience and affordability. While the company has achieved strong subscriber growth, maintaining retention rates and optimizing customer acquisition costs remain priorities. Continued investment in marketing and customer support will be crucial to sustaining momentum.
As HIMS scales its operations, it faces challenges related to maintaining supply-chain integrity, managing costs and ensuring consistent quality. Investments in robotics and automation are expected to alleviate some of these risks, but execution will be critical to sustaining growth. The regulatory landscape for telehealth and GLP-1 medications remains complex and unpredictable. Supply-chain disruptions and shortages of branded GLP-1 treatments have added operational challenges. While Hims & Hers has mitigated some of these issues through compounded alternatives, the long-term impact of regulatory changes could affect its ability to scale certain offerings.
Conclusion
Hims & Hers Health is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in personalized healthcare. The company has established itself as a trusted provider of tailored health solutions through innovation, technology and a commitment to affordability. While challenges such as regulatory pressures and competition persist, HIMS’ strong foundation and strategic vision position it for long-term success. With ambitious plans for growth, the company is well-equipped to redefine the healthcare landscape and create lasting value for its customers and shareholders.
HIMS’ 1-Month Performance Vs Peers
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
HIMS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, the style scores look quite promising. Although the company has a Value score of D, it has a Growth score of A and Momentum score of B. As such, we believe that investors may buy the stock now but remain cautious. Current shareholders should continue to hold their position and may gain from further upside.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.