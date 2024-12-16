FANG Teams With Halliburton & VoltaGrid to Deploy Electric Frac Fleets

Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG Quick Quote FANG - Free Report) , Halliburton ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) and VoltaGrid LLC have formed a strategic partnership to deploy four advanced electric simul-frac fleets across the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin, one of the largest and most productive oil fields in the world, has long been a center for energy exploration and production. This collaboration signals a major step forward in the industry’s transition toward cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, with the goal of enhancing sustainability while maintaining the highest operational standards. Game-Changing Agreement for the Energy Sector
This innovative agreement involves VoltaGrid, an advanced energy management and generation company, delivering approximately 200 megawatts of electric power to support FANG’s field operations. The deployment of these electric simul-frac fleets represents not only a technological leap but also a significant investment in reducing emissions and improving the environmental footprint of oil and gas operations.
The partnership focuses on integrating Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider HAL’s ZEUS 6,000-horsepower all-electric fracturing technology with VoltaGrid’s advanced power generation systems. This combination aims to deliver a high-performance, low-carbon solution specifically designed for the demanding environment of the Permian Basin.
HAL’s ZEUS Electric Fracturing Technology
At the heart of this technological collaboration is HAL’s ZEUS platform, a cutting-edge, all-electric fracturing technology. The ZEUS system combines several innovative features, including electric pumping units, Octiv Auto Frac service and Sensori fracture monitoring service. These components work seamlessly together to provide precise, efficient and environmentally friendly hydraulic fracturing operations, marking a major advancement in fracturing execution.
The ZEUS electric fracturing technology drastically reduces the environmental impact of fracking operations by eliminating the need for traditional diesel-powered equipment. As a result, the system cuts down on both emissions and operational costs, offering a more sustainable and reliable solution for the oil and gas industry.
VoltaGrid’s Power Infrastructure Expansion
As part of the agreement, VoltaGrid will deploy its next-generation simul-frac generators, designed to deliver the high capacity required for advanced electric frac operations. Additionally, VoltaGrid will enhance its compressed natural gas (“CNG”) infrastructure at FANG’s microgrid facility. This expansion ensures that VoltaGrid can provide a consistent supply of natural gas, especially when pipeline gas is not available. The integration of CNG infrastructure highlights the commitment to operational reliability and flexibility, while further minimizing the environmental impact.
With these upgrades, VoltaGrid guarantees a continuous, uninterrupted power supply, even in the most challenging operating conditions. This ensures that FANG, a Midland, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company, can rely on a steady, efficient energy source for its field operations, thereby maximizing performance and reducing downtime.
Environmental Impact and Sustainability Goals
The primary focus of this collaboration is to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of oil and gas operations. By integrating electric fracturing technology and advanced power systems, the three companies are setting a new standard in energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.
HAL’s ZEUS system plays a key role in reducing carbon emissions by eliminating the need for diesel fuel in hydraulic fracturing. This transition to electric-powered equipment is a major advancement in the push for more sustainable energy practices within the Permian Basin.
Sustainability and Operational Excellence in the Permian Basin
The collaboration between FANG, HAL and VoltaGrid also aligns with the industry’s growing focus on sustainability. As global demand for clean energy solutions rises, companies like these are stepping up to provide cutting-edge technologies that not only enhance operational efficiency but also reduce the carbon footprint of the oil and gas industry.
FANG’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its long-term partnership with HAL and VoltaGrid, as well as the company’s investment in clean energy technologies. According to Danny Wesson, executive vice president and COO at Diamondback Energy, this collaboration enhances the company’s ability to drive efficiency while simultaneously reducing its environmental impact. Through the integration of these innovative solutions, FANG has been setting the stage for more sustainable and responsible oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin.
Vision for the Future: Industry-Wide Transformation
This agreement is not just a one-time project—it represents a vision for the future of energy production. By adopting electric fracturing technology, VoltaGrid’s power infrastructur, and HAL’s innovative platforms, this partnership has been setting the groundwork for a larger-scale transformation within the oil and gas sector.
This collaboration signals a shift toward more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally responsible energy solutions that can serve as a model for future projects across the world. As VoltaGrid continues to expand the company’s infrastructure and HAL refines its electric fracturing technologies, this agreement will likely pave the way for further innovations and partnerships that prioritize sustainability, efficiency and operational excellence.
Conclusion: A Strong Commitment to Clean Energy Solutions
The landmark agreement between FANG, HAL and VoltaGrid is a clear testament to the growing importance of clean and efficient energy solutions in the oil and gas industry. By leveraging electric frac technologies and advanced power generation systems, this collaboration is not only improving the operational efficiency of the Permian Basin but also significantly reducing its environmental impact. With a shared commitment to sustainability and technological innovation, these companies are leading the way toward a more responsible, high-performance future for the energy sector.
FANG's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, FANG and HAL each has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Targa Resources Corp. ( TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) and Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV Quick Quote OVV - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Targa Resources is valued at $40.26 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 114.7%. TRGP is a leading provider of midstream energy infrastructure services in the United States. It offers a wide range of services, including gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Ovintiv is valued at $10.55 billion. This company currently pays a
dividend of $1.2 per share, or 2.96%, on an annual basis. OVV is an independent energy producer, which explores and churns out oil and natural gas from diverse assets located in the United States and Canada.
Image: Shutterstock
