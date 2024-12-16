AI Investment Boom to Aid Micron Technology's Q1 Earnings?

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU Quick Quote MU - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results after market close on Dec. 18 and all signs point to another solid performance. The company is riding the wave of rising artificial intelligence (AI) investments and an improving memory chip market, positioning it as a key player in the tech sector’s ongoing transformation. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. AI Revolution Drives Demand for Micron’s Memory Solutions
The rapid growth of AI technologies has created an insatiable demand for memory and storage solutions, areas where Micron excels. AI applications, with their heavy data processing and storage needs, rely on cutting-edge memory technologies to operate efficiently. Micron’s DRAM and NAND flash memory products are critical components in AI systems, enabling high-speed data access and processing.
For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects DRAM revenues at $5.92 billion, up an impressive 73% year over year. Meanwhile, NAND revenues are forecasted to soar 112% to $2.6 billion. These figures highlight Micron’s strategic alignment with AI-driven market trends.
While AI is a powerful growth driver, Micron has also benefited from a stabilizing memory chip market. After grappling with oversupply issues in the previous year, the industry is now showing signs of recovery, leading to improved pricing dynamics for DRAM and NAND products.
Strategic Partnerships Powering Micron’s Growth
Micron’s strong partnerships with tech leaders like
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) are key growth catalysts. These collaborations have not only bolstered Micron’s revenue streams but also cemented its role as a vital supplier in the AI ecosystem.
NVIDIA, a frontrunner in GPU and AI innovation, relies heavily on Micron’s memory solutions. Earlier this year, Micron began mass production of its HBM3E high-bandwidth memory for NVIDIA’s next-gen AI chips, including the H200 GPUs, which aim to outshine the widely successful H100 models. This collaboration underscores Micron’s critical role in NVIDIA’s AI advancements.
Similarly, Micron’s partnership with AMD is proving fruitful. As AMD intensifies its focus on AI and data center markets, it has been testing Micron’s GDDR7 graphic memory, a move that could unlock greater performance for its processors and GPUs. This partnership not only strengthens AMD’s AI offerings but also enhances Micron’s revenue potential in the competitive semiconductor landscape.
Overall, rising AI investments and Micron’s strategic partnerships with tech giants have positioned the company for continued success. These factors are likely to have aided MU’s overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Micron’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Currently, Micron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A top-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is
Marvell Technology, Inc. ( MRVL Quick Quote MRVL - Free Report) , which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marvell’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 8 cents to $1.54 per share in the past 30 days. The company has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 33.7%.
Image: Shutterstock
