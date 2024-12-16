Schwab Ups 2024 Revenue View, Posts Higher November Client Assets

Charles Schwab ( SCHW Quick Quote SCHW - Free Report) raised its 2024 revenue guidance driven by upbeat equity markets following the U.S. presidential election and “increased investor engagement.” The company also posted a rise in total client assets for November. Nonetheless, SCHW shares lost 4% following the announcement of an increase in the revenue growth target for 2024 on broader market weakness. Schwab’s Favorable 2024 Trends
Management expects total revenues to rise 3-3.5% year over year. The increase will be driven by “increased investor engagement, post-election equity market strength, and the continued stabilization of client transactional sweep cash balances.”
This represents an increase from the prior revenue growth target of 2-3% announced at the Fall Business Update in October. SCHW Posts a Rise in November Client Assets
SCHW’s total client assets in November 2024 were $10.31 trillion, up 5% from October 2024 and 26% from November 2023. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.16 trillion, rising 4% from the prior month and 24% year over year.
The company’s core net new assets (NNAs) of $28.8 billion were up 13% from the prior month and 33% year over year. Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $425.8 billion in November 2024 increased 1% from October 2024 but declined 3% year over year. Average margin balances were $76.9 billion, up 4% sequentially and 25% from the prior-year month. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $84.4 billion in November, up 1% from last month but 11% from November 2023. Schwab opened 357,000 new brokerage accounts in November 2024, up 8% sequentially and 25% from the year-earlier month. Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 36.2 million at the end of November 2024, which was stable on a sequential basis and up 4% from the year-ago month. Client banking accounts were 1.98 million, up 1% sequentially and 8% from the November 2023 figure. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was stable with the prior month and up 3% year over year to 5.39 million. Our Take on Schwab
Schwab remains fundamentally solid. The company became a brokerage behemoth following the acquisition of TD Ameritrade in 2020. It anticipates its long-term 5-7% annual growth in NNAs, with 3-5% growth expected from existing clients and 2-3% improvement driven by new clients.
Further, the demand for Schwab’s managed investing solutions, which it has massively invested in over the last few years, continues to increase. Further, as the central bank lowers interest rates, the company is expected to benefit from reduced pressure on its sweep balance. Also, Schwab will be able to recoup paper losses on its securities book. All these are expected to support Schwab’s organic growth over time. Also, its plan to shift from a traditional balance sheet-driven business model over the next several years will help lower capital needs and improve the liquidity profile. Year to date, shares of SCHW have gained 15.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 40.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
At present, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).
Better-Ranked Brokerage Stocks
A couple of better-ranked brokerage stocks are
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGC's current-year earnings has been revised 6.5% upward to 99 cents in the past 60 days. The company's shares have risen 13.2% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RJF's current-year earnings has been revised 6.8% upward to $10.85 in the past two months. In the past six months, the company's shares have risen 36.1%.
