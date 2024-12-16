Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Arista Networks (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $112.77 in the previous session. Arista Networks has gained 90.9% since the start of the year compared to the 34.8% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 76.1% return for the Zacks Communication - Components industry. ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 7, 2024, Arista Networks reported EPS of $0.6 versus consensus estimate of $0.52 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.15%.
For the current fiscal year, Arista Networks is expected to post earnings of $2.20 per share on $6.96 billion in revenues. This represents a 26.44% change in EPS on a 18.74% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.42 per share on $8.15 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.26% and 17.05%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Arista Networks may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Arista Networks has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 51.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 24.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 70.7X versus its peer group's average of 16.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Arista Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Arista Networks meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Arista Networks shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does ANET Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of ANET have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Ooma, Inc. (. OOMA has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A. OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Ooma, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 6.25%, and for the current fiscal year, OOMA is expected to post earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue of $256.46 million.
Shares of Ooma, Inc. have gained 9.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 24.04X and a P/CF of 33.54X.
The Communication - Components industry is in the top 26% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ANET and OOMA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $112.77 in the previous session. Arista Networks has gained 90.9% since the start of the year compared to the 34.8% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 76.1% return for the Zacks Communication - Components industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 7, 2024, Arista Networks reported EPS of $0.6 versus consensus estimate of $0.52 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.15%.
For the current fiscal year, Arista Networks is expected to post earnings of $2.20 per share on $6.96 billion in revenues. This represents a 26.44% change in EPS on a 18.74% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.42 per share on $8.15 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.26% and 17.05%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Arista Networks may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Arista Networks has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 51.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 24.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 70.7X versus its peer group's average of 16.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Arista Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Arista Networks meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Arista Networks shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does ANET Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of ANET have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) . OOMA has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Ooma, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 6.25%, and for the current fiscal year, OOMA is expected to post earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue of $256.46 million.
Shares of Ooma, Inc. have gained 9.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 24.04X and a P/CF of 33.54X.
The Communication - Components industry is in the top 26% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ANET and OOMA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.