Company News for Dec 16, 2024

  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) soared 24.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39.
  • Shares of RH (RH - Free Report) gained 17% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $811.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $810.9 billion.
  • Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) fell 1.1% on energy becoming one of the losing sectors of the day.
  • Shares of Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) rose 6.8% following reports that Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) is considering a buyout of the company.

