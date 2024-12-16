We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging CoreCard (CCRD) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CoreCard Corporation (CCRD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
CoreCard Corporation is one of 305 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CoreCard Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRD's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CCRD has returned 61.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 26.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CoreCard Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Dave Inc. (DAVE - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 993.6%.
Over the past three months, Dave Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, CoreCard Corporation is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.8% this year, meaning that CCRD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Dave Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on CoreCard Corporation and Dave Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.