Is Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Samsara Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Samsara Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IOT's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that IOT has returned about 38.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 34.8%. This means that Samsara Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Blend Labs (BLND - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 92.9%.
In Blend Labs' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Samsara Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 145 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.9% this year, meaning that IOT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Blend Labs is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Samsara Inc. and Blend Labs as they could maintain their solid performance.