Is General Motors (GM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. General Motors (GM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
General Motors is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, GM has moved about 46.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 26.1%. This shows that General Motors is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 268.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, General Motors is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #130 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 49.7% so far this year, so GM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Hyliion Holdings Corp. falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 51 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.6%.
General Motors and Hyliion Holdings Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.