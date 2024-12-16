We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Kinross Gold (KGC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Kinross Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kinross Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC's full-year earnings has moved 17.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, KGC has moved about 61.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -6.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kinross Gold is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM - Free Report) . The stock is up 93.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Rayonier Advanced Materials' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 77.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Kinross Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.2% this year, meaning that KGC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Rayonier Advanced Materials falls under the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +40.2%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Kinross Gold and Rayonier Advanced Materials. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.