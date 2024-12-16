We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is GameStop (GME) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is GameStop (GME - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
GameStop is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 272 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved 700% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GME has moved about 59.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 15.6%. This means that GameStop is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 128.3%.
The consensus estimate for Cinemark Holdings' current year EPS has increased 49.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, GameStop belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.3% so far this year, so GME is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Cinemark Holdings belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved +48.5% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track GameStop and Cinemark Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.