Is CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Cava Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CAVA has returned 188.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 33.9% on average. As we can see, Cava Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF - Free Report) . The stock is up 40.8% year-to-date.
For Petco Health & Wellness, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.4% so far this year, so CAVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Petco Health & Wellness falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #195. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.8%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Cava Group and Petco Health & Wellness. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.