Are Medical Stocks Lagging BellRing Brands (BRBR) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BellRing Brands is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1021 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRBR's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BRBR has moved about 40.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This shows that BellRing Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 28.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Adaptive Biotechnologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BellRing Brands is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.9% so far this year, so BRBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Adaptive Biotechnologies falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 501 stocks and is ranked #69. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.6%.
BellRing Brands and Adaptive Biotechnologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.