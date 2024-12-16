We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Clorox (CLX) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Clorox (CLX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Clorox is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 185 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CLX has moved about 15.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Clorox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carriage Services (CSV - Free Report) . The stock is up 61.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Carriage Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Clorox is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.5% so far this year, so CLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Carriage Services, however, belongs to the Funeral Services industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #4. The industry has moved +22.1% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Clorox and Carriage Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.