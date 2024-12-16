We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DOW to Produce VORANOL WK5750 at Freeport Polyol Facility
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) announced that VORANOL WK5750 will be produced at its Freeport polyol plant. VORANOL WK5750 is a cutting-edge polyether polyol that has a unique design and is expected to transform the comfort experience for products like mattresses and furniture.
This production will allow DOW to offer novel polyol options to meet the performance needs of its customers. VORANOL WK5750’s ability to serve as a powerful cell opener expands its utility to viscoelastic and high resiliency foam applications, marking DOW’s commitment to high application performance.
DOW is continuously making an effort to improve its flexible foam capabilities. VORANOL WK5750 has emerged as an enabler of specialty slabstock flexible foam applications by offering enhanced reactivity, optimal viscosity, a high standard of purity and quality, and an aesthetic appeal.
DOW shares have plunged 24.7% in the past year compared with a decline of 6.2% for its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Dow, on its third-quarter call, stated that it will continue to operate with discipline as it capitalizes on regions of strong demand while utilizing its global size and cost advantages. Its solid financials will continue to support its growth investments in higher-value industries and geographies, where it has a competitive cost advantage and sees strong demand. DOW anticipates these investments to generate more than $3 billion in underlying earnings by 2030.
DOW’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong sell).
