Cerence Stock Rises 151% in a Month: Is There More Room to Run?

Cerence’s ( CRNC Quick Quote CRNC - Free Report) shares have surged 151.1% in the past month. The Zacks Computer & Technology sector has risen 5.7%, while the Zacks Computers - IT Services sector has declined 1.7% in the same time frame. The upside can be attributed to Cerence’s strong AI portfolio, expanding clientele and growing global presence in the automotive industry, all of which are supported by a solid network of partners. Cerence’s expanding partnerships with automakers like Volkswagen, Renault ( RNLSY Quick Quote RNLSY - Free Report) , Skoda, and Audi, along with the successful launch of six Generative AI (GenAI) programs in fiscal 2024, highlight the growing demand for its AI-powered solutions in the automotive sector. Cerence’s focus on GenAI solutions has also led to successful product launches and strong customer engagement. The introduction of CaLLM Edge, the first large language model for automotive edge systems, strengthened its position as a leader in AI-driven automotive solutions.
However, can CRNC stock move further, driven by its strong portfolio and expanding clientele? Let’s analyze.
Growing Clientele Boosts Cerence’s Prospects
Portfolio strength has been helping Cerence expand its clientele. Partnerships with key industry players, including Smart, Audi,
Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , Tuya ( TUYA Quick Quote TUYA - Free Report) and Renault, have been major drivers. In September, Cerence partnered with Tuya Smart to integrate multi-lingual text-to-speech for Tuya’s cloud platform, enhancing voice-powered interaction for two-wheeler riders. This partnership further aids CRNC as a leader in voice technologies across multiple transportation sectors. In November, Cerence introduced CaLLM Edge, an automotive-grade embedded small language model developed in partnership with Microsoft, providing seamless, AI-powered user experiences in vehicles, with improved performance, privacy, and cost efficiency. Cerence has also expanded its partnership with Renault to enhance the Reno in-car companion with generative AI-powered capabilities, enabling human-like interactions and intelligent, voice-driven assistance. CRNC Shares Trading Cheap
Cerence’s shares are currently trading at a significant discount to the industry average, making the stock more attractive on the valuation front. The Value Score of B suggests CRNC is trading at a discount.
CRNC has a forward 12-month P/S of 1.29X, which is lower than the Zacks Computers - IT Services 10.77X and Cerence’s five-year median of 2.89X. Cerence Suffers From Automotive Market Challenges
However, Cerence faces stiff competition across the automotive voice assistance market, negatively impacting the company’s top-line growth.
In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, revenues came in at $55 million, which declined 32.1% year over year. The year-over-year decline was largely due to the one-time $12.8 million fixed license revenue signed last year and $9.2 million from the legacy Connected Services contract with Toyota, decommissioned in the fiscal first quarter of 2024. Cerence’s penetration of global auto production for the trailing 12 months also declined slightly to 52% in the fiscal fourth quarter from 53% in the prior quarter, mainly due to weaker production volumes from its key customers. CRNC Offers Weak 1Q25 Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, Cerence expects revenues between $47 million and $50 million. This includes a headwind of $1 million due to a de-emphasis on certain professional service projects.
Non-GAAP loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is projected between 32 and 25 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $49.12 million, indicating a 64.49% decline year over year. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 30 cents per share, which declined 11 cents over the past 30 days. CRNC reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the year-ago quarter. Conclusion
Cerence currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Cerence Stock Rises 151% in a Month: Is There More Room to Run?
Cerence’s (CRNC - Free Report) shares have surged 151.1% in the past month. The Zacks Computer & Technology sector has risen 5.7%, while the Zacks Computers - IT Services sector has declined 1.7% in the same time frame.
The upside can be attributed to Cerence’s strong AI portfolio, expanding clientele and growing global presence in the automotive industry, all of which are supported by a solid network of partners.
Cerence’s expanding partnerships with automakers like Volkswagen, Renault (RNLSY - Free Report) , Skoda, and Audi, along with the successful launch of six Generative AI (GenAI) programs in fiscal 2024, highlight the growing demand for its AI-powered solutions in the automotive sector.
Cerence’s focus on GenAI solutions has also led to successful product launches and strong customer engagement. The introduction of CaLLM Edge, the first large language model for automotive edge systems, strengthened its position as a leader in AI-driven automotive solutions.
Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus
Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote
However, can CRNC stock move further, driven by its strong portfolio and expanding clientele? Let’s analyze.
Growing Clientele Boosts Cerence’s Prospects
Portfolio strength has been helping Cerence expand its clientele. Partnerships with key industry players, including Smart, Audi, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Tuya (TUYA - Free Report) and Renault, have been major drivers.
In September, Cerence partnered with Tuya Smart to integrate multi-lingual text-to-speech for Tuya’s cloud platform, enhancing voice-powered interaction for two-wheeler riders. This partnership further aids CRNC as a leader in voice technologies across multiple transportation sectors.
In November, Cerence introduced CaLLM Edge, an automotive-grade embedded small language model developed in partnership with Microsoft, providing seamless, AI-powered user experiences in vehicles, with improved performance, privacy, and cost efficiency.
Cerence has also expanded its partnership with Renault to enhance the Reno in-car companion with generative AI-powered capabilities, enabling human-like interactions and intelligent, voice-driven assistance.
CRNC Shares Trading Cheap
Cerence’s shares are currently trading at a significant discount to the industry average, making the stock more attractive on the valuation front. The Value Score of B suggests CRNC is trading at a discount.
CRNC has a forward 12-month P/S of 1.29X, which is lower than the Zacks Computers - IT Services 10.77X and Cerence’s five-year median of 2.89X.
Cerence Suffers From Automotive Market Challenges
However, Cerence faces stiff competition across the automotive voice assistance market, negatively impacting the company’s top-line growth.
In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, revenues came in at $55 million, which declined 32.1% year over year. The year-over-year decline was largely due to the one-time $12.8 million fixed license revenue signed last year and $9.2 million from the legacy Connected Services contract with Toyota, decommissioned in the fiscal first quarter of 2024.
Cerence’s penetration of global auto production for the trailing 12 months also declined slightly to 52% in the fiscal fourth quarter from 53% in the prior quarter, mainly due to weaker production volumes from its key customers.
CRNC Offers Weak 1Q25 Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, Cerence expects revenues between $47 million and $50 million. This includes a headwind of $1 million due to a de-emphasis on certain professional service projects.
Non-GAAP loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is projected between 32 and 25 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $49.12 million, indicating a 64.49% decline year over year.
The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 30 cents per share, which declined 11 cents over the past 30 days. CRNC reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Conclusion
Cerence currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.