TMUS Delivers Superior Connectivity at Winter Resorts: Stock to Gain?

T-Mobile US, Inc. has emerged as the leader in network performance at Ikon and Epic ski resorts nationwide. The findings highlight the carrier's superiority in delivering the fastest speeds and the best 5G coverage at these popular winter destinations. The report highlights T-Mobile's dominance in key areas, including download speeds and network consistency at ski resort locations. On the slopes, T-Mobile users enjoy nearly double the average download speeds of their peers, ensuring fast access for everything from streaming videos to sharing photos. The network also leads to consistency, meaning T-Mobile customers experience fewer interruptions and more reliable service when using common mobile applications. Additionally, the report highlights T-Mobile's impressive performance in 5G coverage. With a score of 8.4 out of 10, T-Mobile users can expect robust 5G connectivity at most ski resorts, putting them ahead of the competition. The network's strength is especially evident in resorts like Vail, where T-Mobile has partnered directly with the resort to provide enhanced coverage, ensuring a seamless mobile experience for customers. Is TMUS Stock Worth Buying?
Celestica Inc. carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Celestica delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. InterDigital, Inc. sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44% IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Ubiquiti Inc. sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. The company's effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI's visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.
A recent report by leading research firm Opensignal revealed that T-Mobile US, Inc. has emerged as the leader in network performance at Ikon and Epic ski resorts nationwide. The findings highlight the carrier's superiority in delivering the fastest speeds and the best 5G coverage at these popular winter destinations.
The report highlights T-Mobile’s dominance in key areas, including download speeds and network consistency at ski resort locations. On the slopes, T-Mobile users enjoy nearly double the average download speeds of their peers, ensuring fast access for everything from streaming videos to sharing photos. The network also leads to consistency, meaning T-Mobile customers experience fewer interruptions and more reliable service when using common mobile applications.
Additionally, the report highlights T-Mobile's impressive performance in 5G coverage. With a score of 8.4 out of 10, T-Mobile users can expect robust 5G connectivity at most ski resorts, putting them ahead of the competition. The network’s strength is especially evident in resorts like Vail, where T-Mobile has partnered directly with the resort to provide enhanced coverage, ensuring a seamless mobile experience for customers.
Is TMUS Stock Worth Buying?
T-Mobile continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. The company’s 5G network covers 98% of Americans, or 330 million people in the country. About 55% of postpaid customers use a 5G phone, and 5G devices account for more than half of the total network traffic. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences. T-Mobile achieved its full-year target of covering 300 million Americans with ultra capacity 5G network, two months before its targeted deadline. It intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.
The company’s mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum. This gives the un-carrier a competitive edge over AT&T and Verizon. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. It plans to continue growing this 5G spectrum deployment at an aggressive pace.
These advancements are expected to generate incremental demands for T-Mobile’s networking solutions, leading to higher revenues. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.
TMUS’ Stock Price Performance
Shares of T-Mobile have gained 48.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 33.8%.
TMUS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks
T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Celestica Inc. carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Celestica delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
InterDigital, Inc. sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%
Ubiquiti Inc. sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
