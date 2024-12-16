RL's Digital & Other Efforts Promising: Buy or Avoid the Stock?

Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) has been doing quite well for a while, thanks to its robust business strategies. The company has been gaining from strategic endeavors alongside solid demand and brand strength. RL’s digital business, including its directly-operated sites, departmentstore.com, pure players and social commerce, is quite impressive. As a result, RL stock has surged 59.8% year to date, impressively outperforming the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry’s 3.9% decline. Let’s delve deeper. RL’s Growth Strategies
Ralph Lauren is benefiting from strong brand recognition, robust demand and expansion across all channels and regions. The "Drive the Core and Expand for More" initiative has strategically positioned it for success. This initiative aims to bolster the company’s core business and prepare it to seize market opportunities.
Analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 3.7%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has risen 3.7% in the past 60 days.
For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s sales and EPS implies 3.5% and 13.6% growth, respectively, year over year. For fiscal 2026, the consensus mark for sales and EPS indicates a 4.2% and 11.7% year-over-year increase, respectively. Final Words on RL Stock
There is no doubt that the stock is doing well on the bourses, given its robust strategies including brand strength and digital efforts. RL has been seeing a rise in earnings estimates as well. Its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) further supports our thesis.
Other Stocks to Consider
We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely,
G-III Apparel Group ( GIII Quick Quote GIII - Free Report) , Gildan Activewear ( GIL Quick Quote GIL - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) . G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 113.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel's current financial-year sales indicates growth of 1.7% from the year-ago figure. Gildan Activewear, a manufacturer of premium quality branded basic activewear, carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear's current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 15.6% from the year-ago figure. Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 18.7% and 72.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
