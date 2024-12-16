Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DXC or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Computers - IT Services sector might want to consider either DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) or Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, DXC Technology Company. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Dynatrace has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that DXC's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DXC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.75, while DT has a forward P/E of 41.19. We also note that DXC has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.09.

Another notable valuation metric for DXC is its P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DT has a P/B of 7.56.

Based on these metrics and many more, DXC holds a Value grade of A, while DT has a Value grade of F.

DXC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DXC is likely the superior value option right now.


