Image: Bigstock

Can Gambling.com (GAMB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Gambling.com, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.25 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +38.89%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gambling.com has increased 5.38% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.88 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +76% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Gambling.com. Over the past month, three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 10.97%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Gambling.com earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Gambling.com shares have added 31.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.


