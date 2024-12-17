We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy biote Corp. (BTMD) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is biote Corp. (BTMD - Free Report) . BTMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.10. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.99. BTMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.29 and as low as -54.89, with a median of 13.22, all within the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that BTMD has a P/CF ratio of 13.89. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BTMD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 37.96. Within the past 12 months, BTMD's P/CF has been as high as 61.62 and as low as -17.49, with a median of 17.82.
Investors could also keep in mind OraSure Technologies (OSUR - Free Report) , an Medical - Products stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
OraSure Technologies also has a P/B ratio of 0.69 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 7.58. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.51, as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.81.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that biote Corp. and OraSure Technologies are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BTMD and OSUR sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.